TG Govt identifies 35 locations for industrial parks in State

Hyderabad: The State government has identified 35 locations covering 13,741 acres for establishing industrial parks, said IT Minister D Sridhar Babu while replying to a question by K Venkata Ramana Reddy (BJP) in the Assembly on Monday.
He said that the 35 locations were identified by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) for establishing industrial parks after conducting due diligence. Land to an extent of 13,741 acres was covered in the locations; 2,338 acres was government land, 7,638 acres was assigned land, and 3,765 acres was patta land. The land was proposed to be acquired through due process.
Upon taking possession of land from the revenue authorities, steps would be taken to develop infrastructure required for establishing a park by preparing layouts and securing all necessary approvals. Reddy said that he had submitted eight questions, but officials had restricted them to only three. Sridhar Babu said the reply would be based on questions sent to the department; if more information was needed, he could seek that in another form.
On a question of whether industries were utilising lands given for industries or somewhere else, the minister said a committee was formed by the government that would enquire into lands given to industries. He said the committee would submit the report in February.