TG IAS, IPS Officers Assn condemns KTR’s remarks on Sircilla DC

Hyderabad: The Telangana IAS and IPS Officers’ Association on Thursday strongly condemned the statement of BRS working president K T Rama Rao reportedly calling the Rajanna Sircilla District Collector a "Congress worker".

KTR, addressing a party meeting in his assembly constituency of Sircilla recently, alleged that the Collector is directly telling the BRS leaders to change the party. “A magnificent Collectorate was built in Rajanna Sircilla District. A Congress worker is sitting as Collector there. They (Congress) are doing politics with such persons. It will not make any difference. We will see how long the Collector, these officers, these police...we will see their drama," Rao said. The former minister further warned that whoever is working like Congress activists, who are doing "over action", will be paid back with "interest".

The Telangana IAS and IPS Officers' Association in a release said it unequivocally condemns the "derogatory and baseless" allegations made against a serving civil servant Collector of Sircilla District by the Sircilla MLA K T Rama Rao, attempting to question his integrity and impartiality.

Such remarks are a direct affront to the principles of governance and the constitutional mandate under which civil servants operate, the Association said.

Officers are duty-bound to uphold the rule of law and serve the public without fear or favour, and unwarranted attacks of this nature are both irresponsible and detrimental to democratic institutions, it said.

"We members of Telangana IPS Officers' Association stand firmly with the officer and reiterate our collective commitment to safeguarding the dignity, independence, and impartiality of the civil services," it said.

The Association called for immediate cessation of such unfounded accusations and urged all stakeholders to engage in discourse that respects institutional integrity and the rule of law.