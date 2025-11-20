TG keeps eyes on the prize; aims to emerge as ‘Skill Capital of India’: Min

Hyderabad: Telangana is working with a clear roadmap to transform itself into the Skill Capital of India, IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Skill Convocation in IT/ITeS Sector and AI–Digital Technologies Hackathon 2025 at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI), Gachibowli, the minister said the government is designing an integrated skilling strategy to prepare youth in AI, Machine Learning, Quantum Computing and other emerging technologies in collaboration with industry partners.

Emphasising that technology is shifting at an unprecedented pace, he noted that “future readiness will depend on how quickly individuals adapt to change.” More than 40% of global enterprises, he said, have already integrated Generative AI into core operations in the last two years alone.

Terming the fear of job losses due to AI as “largely a misconception,” Sridhar Babu said automation typically reshapes jobs rather than eliminates them. Citing a World Economic Forum assessment, he said that while 85 million roles may be displaced, nearly 97 million new skill-intensive jobs are expected to emerge.

He urged young people to prepare for new opportunities arising from technological disruptions. With cybercrimes increasing globally, the need for ethical hackers and cybersecurity professionals is expanding sharply, he said.

Climate-linked challenges are also opening up new roles in clean technology, electric mobility and green innovation.