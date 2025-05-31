TG readies to expose AP in crucial meet on June 24

Hyderabad: While the Union Jal Shakti ministry ordered a study of drainage congestion in six big streams of Telangana due to Polavaram project, the state Government is bracing to expose Andhra Pradesh government in the crucial meeting on Godavari-Kaveri link project to be organised in the city on June 24. The Irrigation officials would raise strong objections against Polavaram and Godavari-Banakacharla projects taken up by the neighbouring state in the meeting.

The AP government was taking up two big projects on river Godavari without specific allocation of water, officials said, adding that the Centre’s proposal of Godavari-Kaveri river link was objectionable because the river water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were pending and the two projects in the AP are against the interests of Telangana.

The union government should take up the issue of water disputes on a priority coming out with a plan on river linking project.

The TG officials will explain to the Chairman of the Task Force cum CWC Chairman about the exploitation of Godavari waters by AP and seek justice for Telangana in the meeting.

Telangana has already lodged complaints with GRMB (Godavari River Management Board) against the ‘illegal’ projects by Andhra and fighting with the Centre seeking immediate orders to stop the works.

Meanwhile, the Jal Shakti ministry asked the CWC (Krishna, Godavari basin organisation) to carry out drainage congestion studies in six streams of Telangana. The central authorities will carry out necessary ground surveys for obtaining the needed cross section / data of the streams. The cross sections of Turubaka Vagu river, Yetapaka local stream, Edullavagu river, Peddavagu river, Domalavagu river confluence with the main Godavari river.

The outcome of the study will help to take action to mitigate submergence under the influence of the Polavaram project in Telangana.