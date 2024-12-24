TG school edn dept to retain no detention policy

Live
Hyderabad: With the Central government on Monday abolishing the no-detention policy for students in fifth to eighth grade, the Telangana School Education Department is planning to continue the old system in the present academic year. This policy will be in place before the Cabinet Sub-Committee and Education Commission soon to take a call by the State government on the particular issue.
According to a Telangana School Education Department official, the new policy of the Central government highlights that the students of fifth to eighth grade who fail in their final examinations will now face the possibility of being held back, though they will have an opportunity to reappear for exams within two months.
However, in Telangana, the education department has planned to continue with the old policy for this academic year, that is, there will be no detention for students from grades one to ten; they will be promoted on the basis of their attendance.
Speaking to The Hans India, EV Narasimha Reddy, Commissioner and Director of School Education, said, “Regarding the ‘no detention policy,’ we have planned to place this before the Cabinet Sub-Committee and Education Commission for further guidance. As of now we will follow the old system. After due consideration, the Government will take a decision to implement this policy in the state or not”.