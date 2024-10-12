TG to request Centre for more time to relieve AP cadre officers

Hyderabad: State government is likely to request the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions to give some time to relieve the AP cadre IAS officers who were working for the Telangana government. The Ministry has recently asked the AP cadre IAS officials to report to their parent State cadre.

Sources said that the government has the right to seek some more time to relieve the IAS officers from their present responsibilities, and the ministry also accepted such pleas in previous times. Amrapali, who was holding the GHMC Commissioner post, and State Energy Secretary Ronald Rose have been entrusted with big responsibilities.

Amrapali was monitoring the Musi Riverfront Development project, and Ronald Rose was already busy strengthening the State energy wing.

Relieving the two IAS officials from the key posts will hamper the progress in the works in the crucial time. Officials said that the government will write a letter to the ministry and seek its approval for extending the two IAS officers’ services in Telangana until the works are done.

If the Centre declines the State’s request, the officials said that the State government will find another option of seeking the AP government’s request for interstate cadre allotment with mutual consent. A decision on whether to seek the AP help will be known only after the Centre’s response.

It may be mentioned here that the Union government rejected the AP cadre IAS officials' plea to continue their services in the Telangana State and asked the latter to report to the home cadre State government immediately.