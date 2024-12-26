TG to roll out Clean and Green Energy Policy soon: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the State government would soon introduce a new ‘Clean and Green Energy Policy’ to achieve the green energy target of the State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Bhatti said, “Telangana aims to generate 20,000 megawatts of clean and sustainable renewable energy by 2030, and to achieve this, the government was coming up with a new policy.”

In order to meet the growing demand for green energy and achieve the target set at the national level, a meeting with stakeholders would be held on January 3 in the city, he informed.

“Prominent industrialists and representatives of various organisations from the country and abroad would participate in this meeting,” he said.

Due to various development initiatives undertaken by the State government, the peak power demand of Telangana was expected to increase from 15,623 MW in 2023-24 to 20,968 MW in 2027-28 and 31,809 MW in 2034-35, he said, adding that the electricity requirement was estimated to reach 1,15,347 million units in 2027-28 and 1,50,040 million units in 2034-35 from 85,644 million units in 2023-24.