TG tourism secured investments worth Rs 22,324 cr in 2025: Min

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Department achieved investment and a significant infrastructure overhaul that has redefined Telangana’s position on the international tourism map by securing investment commitments of Rs 22,324 crore during the year 2025.

According to the officials, this capital surge, driven by the visionary ‘Telangana Tourism Policy 2025-2030," was projected to generate approximately 90,000 new jobs. A significant portion of this growth was anchored by the Tourism Conclave 2025, which saw 30 projects attracting Rs 15,279 crore, while the Telangana Rising Global Summit brought in an additional Rs 7,045 crore. High-profile international investors, including Foodlink Global Centre, Sarus Infra, and Smart Mobility, have committed to mega-projects in the convention, cultural, and wellness sectors.

The hosting of the Miss World 2025 pageant in Hyderabad served as a massive branding exercise, showcasing the state's modern infrastructure and ‘Safe and Friendly’ environment to a global audience. Furthermore, the state achieved two Guinness World Records during the Bathukamma festival for the tallest floral arrangement (19.44 meters) and the largest folk dance performance involving 1,354 women.

The newly formed ‘Tourist Police’ force, an 80-member specialized unit, has become a benchmark for visitor security, recording successful emergency rescues and property recovery at major heritage sites. Simultaneously, the Department accelerated its digital transformation by launching a Unified Online Tourism Portal, GIS-based mapping, and Digital Travel Cards for seamless, cashless access to monuments.

Infrastructure development reached new heights with the completion of 78 out of 123 initiated state projects. Additionally, Rs 275 crore worth of projects are progressing under central schemes like Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASHAD, featuring an Eco-Tourism Zone at Ananthagiri Hills and an Experiential Zone at Bhongir Fort. The Department also enhanced water tourism by launching the ‘Muchukunda’, a 120-seater double-deck boat at Hussain Sagar.