TG under-16 Boys Basketball team storms into quarterfinals of nat’l championships

Hyderabad: The Telangana Under-16 Boys Basketball Team has delivered an outstanding performance at the 40th National Basketball Championship, held in Puducherry from April 9 to 16. Organised by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) in collaboration with the State of Puducherry Basketball Association, the championship brought together top teams from 29 states, and Telangana’s boys made a powerful impact with their passion, performance, and perseverance.

The team displayed exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship, defeating strong contenders like Delhi, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh to reach the quarterfinals.

Keystone Basketball Academy continues to nurture and produce champions year after year. Special appreciation goes to the coaching team — Santosh, Pankaj, and Amrit— whose leadership and dedication were instrumental in guiding the boys to success.