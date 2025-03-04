TGBIE steps up monitoring of exam centres

Hyderabad: The TGBIE has established a Command Control Room (CCC), equipped with 31 screens and a video wall for the overall supervision of 1,532 theory examination centres across the 33 districts. Each centre is monitored by a minimum of three CCTV cameras connected to the CCC. The TGBIE Secretary, Krishna Aditya, stated that approximately 600 CCTV cameras have been installed and integrated into the CCC.

This setup allows for the supervision of student's entry into the examination centres and the opening of question paper packets by the respective chief superintendents and department officers. Additionally, the cameras monitor the main entrance, gates, verandas, and corridors to track student movement during the examinations.

Tele-MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking across the State) is being organised by the Commissioner for Health, Medical Camp, Family Welfare, and the Mission Director (NHM) of the State government. This initiative runs throughout the year, especially during the Annual Examinations of IPE and Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE), as well as the period following the declaration of results.

Psychologists and psychiatrists are available for counselling and guidance around the clock to help students overcome issues related to stress, anxiety, tension, and nervousness. Students are encouraged to contact the toll-free number 14416 for assistance.