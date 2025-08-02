TGCHE Chairman inaugurates national workshop to elevate standards in B-Schools

Hyderabad: In a significant move toward enhancing academic excellence in business education, Professor V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), inaugurated a two-day National Workshop titled “Building Excellence in B-Schools: Academic Leaders’ Strategies for Institutional Development.” The workshop was organised by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) at their newly established Secretariat in Hyderabad.

Speaking to an audience of over 50 Deans and Directors from top B-Schools across India, Professor Reddy emphasised the vital importance of human resource development in preparing the youth of India for emerging technologies and the demands of the global industry. He pointed out that in addition to academic leadership, clarity in policies related to tariffs and regulations is essential for sustained growth in both business and educational institutions.

The workshop included interactive sessions led by distinguished resource persons from academia and industry, focusing on modern strategies for institutional development, innovation, and technology integration. Participants shared best practices aimed at enhancing the quality of teaching, research, administration, and leadership within Indian business schools.

The event will continue on August 2 with panel discussions and collaborative planning sessions designed to foster long-term academic and industry connections across the country.