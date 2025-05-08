TGDA urges govt to lift transfer ban, fill prof vacancies

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) on Wednesday demanded the State government to relax the ban on transfers and fill vacant posts of professors in government teaching hospitals – Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Medical College and Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal.

Senior office bearers of TGDA on Wednesday met the Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and submitted a memorandum in which they said that premier State-run teaching hospitals are currently facing significant shortage of senior faculty, thus adversely impacting both medical education (PG training) and patient care. “Several sanctioned posts remain unfilled, while there are eligible and willing faculty members awaiting transfers in the periphery. Addressing this issue, we request the Health Minister to permit transfers into existing vacancies, which would improve staffing without imposing any additional financial burden on the State government,” TGDA in the memorandum said.

“We request the Health Minister to relax the current ban on transfers for posts of Professors in various departments and permit the filling of existing Professor vacancies in Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Medical College, Kakatiya Medical College, Government Medical College in Nizamabad through transfer of eligible faculty. These measures will not only strengthen the academic framework of these institutions, but also significantly enhance healthcare services to the public,” the members of TGGDA added.