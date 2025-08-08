TGHRC summons CV Anand in alleged detention case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), presided over by Dr Justice Shameem Akther, has directed Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand to appear with records on August 12 regarding the alleged illegal detention and brutal torture of a 17-year-old.

The Justice took serious note of allegations made by the complainant Daggupati Rambabu, whose son Daggupati Ajith Kumar Sharma was allegedly detained by Jubilee Hills Police from December 15 to 17.

Observing the deteriorating health condition of the victim, who has reportedly become paralysed due to police torture, the Commission directed the Police Commissioner to appear with records on August 12, as no report had been submitted by the police.

Additionally, the Superintendent of NIMS, Hyderabad, has been ordered to immediately examine and provide necessary treatment to the victim and submit a detailed health report within 48 hours.