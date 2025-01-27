TGIC honours 48 rural innovators on Republic Day

Hyderabad: Empowering rural Telangana, the Telangana Innovation Cell (TGIC) on Sunday honoured 48 rural innovators on the occasion of Republic Day.

The awards ceremony, held within each village, witnessed a heartwarming display of community pride. Gram sarpanchs and Panchayat secretaries presented honours to the local innovators, who were scouted by TGIC under the ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme in 2024. This recognition not only serves as a powerful catalyst, encouraging villagers to identify and solve challenges but also inspires the younger generations to come up with solutions within their communities.

According to officials, among the 48 innovators, there were housewives, school kids, college students, and working professionals, who were recognised and awarded on January 26 for their innovative contributions. “This inclusive approach cultivates an ecosystem that encourages the ongoing development and enhancement of their solutions. This, in turn, plays a vital role in fostering socio-economic growth in the State, empowering communities to chart their own course towards a brighter future,” said an official.

Reflecting on the initiative, Meraj Faheem, interim CEO of TGIC, shared his perspective, stating, "These awards symbolise our commitment to nurturing a culture where every village becomes a thriving hub of creativity, driving positive change for a better Telangana."