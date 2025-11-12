TGIIC land in Raidurg goes under the hammer for a whopping price

Hyderabad: The TGIIC has successfully concluded the auction of a strategically sized, approximately one-acre land parcel in Raidurg, the core of Hyderabad Knowledge City. The sale realised a significant price of Rs 3,40,000 per square yard.

This landmark price of Rs 3,40,000 per square yard shatters the previous auction record set in 2017, which stood at Rs 88,000 per square yard on a per square yard basis. This successful auction reinforces Hyderabad's reputation as a top-tier investment destination where limited, high-quality inventory attracts immense value realisation for the Government of Telangana.

K Shashanka, IAS, VC & Managing Director, TGIIC, commented that the consistent high performance of these auctions, particularly for a lot suited for boutique Multi Use development, demonstrates the exceptional depth and maturity of the Hyderabad Economic Growth. Shashanka noted that developers are strategically investing at a premium to secure prime inventory in the city's most elastic and high-return business corridor.