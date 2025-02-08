TGMC books cases against eight fake doctors

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has registered cases against eight fake doctors in the State capital.

According to TGMC Vice Chairman D G Srinivas, the TMC officials who conducted inspections in Hyderabad last month identified eight fake doctors and registered cases under Sections 34 and 54 of the NMC Act. The officials found that the fake doctors were setting up boards called RMP or PMP and were giving antibiotics and steroids to innocent patients who came to them without medical necessity and collected evidence.

Details of fake doctors for whom cases have been registered include Nawabpet police station- Sri Sai Clinic run by Dr Ramesh and Sri Ambika Hospital run by K Sreedhar.

In the Kukatpally police station- Sri Venkateswara Clinic run by LVR Reddy -Indira Nagar, Malkajigiri police station - Sharani First Aid Centre run by Bisa Venkateswarlu -Hanuman Nagar, Moulali, Sri Krupa First Aid Centre -G Bhagya Rekha, Nered Mutt police station - DSR Health Care Poly Clinic, Diagnostic Center at AS Rao Nagar run by Srikanth, Hanuman Nagar, Assam Plus Clinic Counselling Centre - Hakimpet run by Mohammad Azam Hussain and Mohammad Ashfaq Hussain.

Under the Saroornagar police station limits Sri Maruti Clinic - Champapet run by Srinivasa Chari, Sai Akshita and Akshaya Clinic Champapet - Bhartan Rashid, Sai Chaitanya First Aid Centre - Srinivasa Nagar Colony - D Rambabu.