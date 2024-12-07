TGPCB issues closure order to Ralpro Techno Crafts for illegal dumping of untreated effluents

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) on Friday has issued a closure order to Ralpro Techno Crafts LLP, located at Turkalkhanapur in the Sangareddy district, for illegal transportation and dumping of untreated effluents into Nakka Vagu. According to TGPCB officials, a night patrol team on November 29 caught an illegal effluent tanker without a registration number while it was discharging effluents in Nakka Vagu near Ismailkhanpet bridge in Sangareddy. While the driver of the tanker escaped, his assistant was caught. There were no documents about the vehicle or invoice copies of material present in the tanker. The officials verified the pH of the effluents, which was found to be 12, indicating that the presence of effluent in the tanker was highly alkaline in nature.

The PCB officials registered a complaint at Sangareddy rural police station to identify the persons involved in the illegal effluent discharge and found that the physical description of the sample from Ralpro Techno Crafts, located about six km from the discharge site, matched the sample from the tanker, said a senior officer.

After an inspection of the industry and submission of a report, a senior officer, TGPCB said it was concluded that the industry was indulging in illegal transportation and dumping of untreated effluents through tankers and not complying with the consent conditions and Board directions, due to which the Board issued a closure order.