TGPSC to release Group-I results on March 10

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) said it will release the Group-I – declaration of provisional marks secured by the candidates on March 10.

Similarly, Group-II declaration of GRL will be on March 11, Group-III on March 14, Hostel Welfare Officer, declaration of final selection will be on March 17 and Extension Officer and declaration of GRL selection on March 19.

