TGPWU campaigns for ‘just transition’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has extended support to the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITWF) for conducting awareness and campaigning for 'Just transition' and 'climate change' in various points in the city. The campaigns and awareness initiatives will be held for the next two months.

According to the union, there has been an increase in seasonal temperature, rainfall and pollution. This is also affecting the health and safety of drivers and delivery workers who have to work during heat-waves and floods.

"The workers are forced to choose between safety, health and earning a livelihood. Ride hailing/sharing drivers and delivery workers are exposed to occupational and chronic health issues due to climate change and pollution, such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, heart disease, respiratory diseases, and allergic disorders, not to mention the mental stress of our long working hours on the city congested roads," said Shaik Salauddin, founder- State president, TGPWU.

TGPWU is also running a campaign on road safety and climate action across the city and engaging volunteers, and social media messaging. The campaign slogans are 'red light on engine off', 'signal pe engine bandh rakho', 'don't drink and drive', 'use helmet and safety belts and save lives', 'provide free parking for delivery persons', 'switch off engines and save fuel', 'transport without pollution', 'stop honking'.

TGPWU wanted to engage not only drivers and delivery partners, but also the general public and companies. Better and safer jobs and working conditions for the drivers and delivery partners, cleaner and greener upkeep of the city they work in, and climate conscious choices made by all.