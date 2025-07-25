TGPWU urges immediate renewal, expansion of Rs 5 lakh accident insurance scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) expressed deep concern over the expiry of the Rs 5 lakh Accident Insurance Scheme meant for transport and non-transport auto drivers, Home Guards, and journalists in Telangana. The scheme, which provided vital social security coverage since 2015, expired on 8th October 2024, leaving over 13.11 lakh beneficiaries without protection.

Worryingly, 454 claims amounting to Rs 22.7 crore from the 2019–2024 period remain unsettled, highlighting severe lapses in coordination between the Labour Department, Transport Department, and insurance companies, says Shaik Salauddin, Founder President, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU).

These delays and administrative failures have exposed thousands of hardworking individuals and their families to immense risk, undermining the state’s commitment to worker welfare.

The union called on the Government of Telangana to act immediately by – decentralizing scheme implementation under the Transport Department for efficient execution. Increasing insurance coverage** to Rs 10 lakh, including accidental disability and hospitalization benefits. Ensuring uninterrupted policy renewal to prevent future lapses in coverage. Conducting awareness campaigns to educate beneficiaries about the scheme and claims process.

This is a call for justice for those who keep our cities connected and safe—drivers, Home Guards, and journalists. We urge the Chief Minister and Labour Department to take swift, decisive action to restore and strengthen this life-saving scheme.