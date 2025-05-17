TG’s rapid strides in med tourism wow beauty queens

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing 72nd Miss World Festival, contestants participated in a prestigious Medical Tourism event hosted at AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, in the city.

The event featured 25 contestants from the Africa Group along with contestants who were doctors or psychologists from other groups, including Guadeloupe, Turkey, Wales, Bosnia, Puerto Rico, Belgium, Guatemala, Lebanon, Malaysia, Poland, France, Northern Ireland, Guyana, and Malta, all receiving a grand red carpet welcome by traditionally dressed Telangana staff showering rose petals, accompanied by a live shehnai performance.

The contestants had a unique opportunity to pose for photographs alongside life-sized cutouts of themselves, which they also personally signed. The programme commenced with a warm welcome and an overview of AIG Hospitals’ legacy delivered by AIG Hospital Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy. Following the introduction, the contestants were divided into two groups for an immersive walkthrough of the hospital facilities. The tour included visits to the Endoscopy Suites, AI Experience Center, Chemo Ward with patient interactions, Research Center, Skill Labs, and the Pediatric Ward, guided by senior medical professionals including Dr Nageshwar Reddy, Dr Sujana Priya, Dr GV Rao, and Dr Lakshmi.

Dr Nageshwar Reddy felicitated the contestants, after which he led an insightful interactive talk titled ‘The Future of Healthcare’. This was followed by a presentation on public health initiatives by the Telangana government, focusing on cancer and women’s health programmes, delivered by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s emergence as a global medical tourism hub, Dr Nageshwar Reddy said, “Telangana is rapidly becoming a beacon of medical excellence, combining world-class infrastructure and cutting-edge technology with compassionate care. Hosting the Miss World event here shines a global spotlight on our healthcare advancements, and we are proud to showcase the city’s growing role as a leading destination for medical tourists.”

Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation Julia Morley said, “We are delighted that the Miss World Festival can provide a platform to highlight Hyderabad’s impressive healthcare ecosystem. Among our candidates we have doctors, psychologists and students of medical science and psychology, who are pleased to learn about the local medical care and facilities and share the information when they go back home. We are please to bring international attention to Telangana’s commitment to world-class medical care.”

Hyderabad’s medical tourism sector witnessed remarkable growth, with foreign patient inflows more than doubling over the past decade. From just over 75,000 foreign patients in 2014, Telangana attracted 1.55 lakh international medical tourists in 2024. On the domestic front, nearly 8.82 crore patients from other Indian States sought medical care in Telangana last year alone. Strategic investments from both government and private equity have transformed Telangana into a highly accessible and affordable healthcare destination. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana is swiftly establishing itself as a global medical tourism hub, supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class medical professionals, and strong government backing. The 72nd Miss World event further elevates Telangana’s image as a unified global health destination. This Medical Tourism introduction programme at AIG Hospitals marks a first-of-its-kind initiative blending glamour with global health diplomacy, positioning Hyderabad as a city where healthcare innovation meets cultural vibrancy.