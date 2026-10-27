TGSRTC plans to convert 100 more diesel buses into EVs

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is planning to convert additional 100 diesel buses into electric vehicles as part of its efforts to reduce air pollution and promote sustainable public transport. Following the ongoing retrofitting initiative involving nearly 240 buses, the RTC is preparing to bring the converted vehicles onto Hyderabad’s roads soon.

The initiative emphasised on retrofitting existing diesel vehicles instead of relying on the procurement of new electric buses. By replacing diesel-powered systems with electric drive trains and batteries, the RTC seeks to put its existing fleet to cleaner use while working within the regulatory framework prescribed by the Transport Department. According to the TGSRTC, recently, a 2019-model diesel bus, retrofitted with an electric power train, was sent to the Transport Department office in Khairtabad for inspection and modification of its Registration Certificate. Transport Department officials conducted a detailed inspection of the vehicle after it successfully completed its test drive.The retrofitting work is being carried out at TGSRTC’s units in Miyapur and Uppal. Officials said that 10 more buses are expected to undergo inspection by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) soon, paving the way for their deployment on city roads.

The conversion of diesel buses into electric vehicles requires mandatory approval from the Transport Department. The necessary permissions must be obtained before retrofitting, followed by modifications to the vehicle’s RC and fitness certification.

A senior official at TSGRTC said “Beyond the initial batch, TGSRTC is looking to expand its diesel-to-electric conversion by retrofitting 100 additional buses. The proposed expansion would build on the corporation’s experience with the initial 240-bus project and increase the number of existing vehicles.”

An officer said that after the installation of batteries and electric components, each bus undergoes a thorough inspection. Once approved, the fuel type mentioned in the RC is changed from diesel to electric. The vehicles are permitted to operate on public roads only after completing the required certification process.”

“The batteries being installed in the converted buses offer a driving range of approximately 240 kilometres on a single charge,” added the officer.

TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy said “Converting diesel-powered vehicles into battery-operated electric vehicles would help reduce pollution. The initiative is expected to support the government’s efforts to promote cleaner transportation while making use of existing buses.”

The corporation is targeting 2,800 electric buses within Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road limits by 2027.