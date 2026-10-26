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TGSRTC rolls out Rs 600 weekly bus pass
In Short
- Unlimited rides on city buses across Greater Hyderabad
- AC buses included
- Pushpak Airport Liners excluded
- Available at city bus pass counters across Hyderabad
- Ideal for commuters, tourists and business travellers
Hyderabad: To make public transport more affordable and convenient for daily commuters, tourists and business travellers visiting Hyderabad, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced a new Weekly Bus Pass priced at Rs 600, offering unlimited travel on city buses across Greater Hyderabad for seven consecutive days.
Under the new scheme, passengers can travel unlimited times on all types of city buses, including air-conditioned (AC) services, within the Greater Hyderabad limits for seven consecutive days from the date of purchase. However, the pass will not be valid on Pushpak Airport Liner services, said the corporation.
According to TGSRTC, the weekly pass has been introduced as an additional option alongside the existing daily and monthly bus passes. It is expected to benefit tourists and business visitors staying in Hyderabad for short periods, as well as commuters who need to travel regularly throughout the week.
The new facility will eliminate the need for passengers to purchase separate tickets for each journey during the seven-day validity period, offering greater convenience and potential savings for frequent bus users.
The Rs 600 Weekly Bus Pass will be available at all city bus pass counters across Hyderabad. Passengers can purchase it from their nearest bus pass counter, an official at TGSRTC said.
TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Y Nagireddy said the initiative was introduced to encourage greater use of public transport and provide improved, affordable travel options to city commuters.
He appealed to people travelling within Hyderabad over a seven-day period to make use of the new weekly pass facility.
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