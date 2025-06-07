TGSRTC to ply 140 spl buses to ferry people for fish prasadam

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will operate 140 special buses for the annual fish prasadam distribution to be held at the Exhibition Ground in Nampally on June 8 and 9. The buses are being operated from railway stations, main bus stops and airport in the city on normal fare starting from June 7 itself. The buses will connect various places in the city to the exhibition grounds.

According to TSRTC officials, over 50 special buses will be operated from points including 9 buses from Secunderabad railway station, Nampally Railway Station, MGBS, and JBS; 7 buses from Kachiguda railway station and Shamshabad Airport, 9 buses from ECIL X road and 10 from Cherlapally Railway Station.

An additional 80 buses will operate from prominent localities such as Dilsukhnagar, Uppal, Gachibowli, KPHB Colony, Patancheru, Jeedimetla, Rajendranagar, Charminar, and more. Each route will have 5 to 7 buses, depending on demand, with provision to increase fleet strength based on traffic flow.

To assist people arriving or fish prasadam, reception counters have been set up at Secunderabad, Kachiguda, MGBS, JBS, and Gandhi Bhavan. In addition, communication centres have been activated at Koti and Rathifile Bus Station to provide travel-related information. The public can contact 9959226160 for Koti and 9959226154 for Rathifile in case of any queries.