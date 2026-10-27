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TGSRTC vows support to injured woman conductor
In Short
Director visits Pravalika in hospital, assures best medical care
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation assured complete support to Pravalika, a woman bus conductor attached to the Manuguru depot who sustained injuries in an alleged assault by a female passenger while performing her duties.
On Monday, TGSRTC Executive Director CH Venkanna visited her at Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Hyderabad to enquire about her health condition.
Accompanied by senior transport officials, CH Venkanna held discussions with attending doctors to review her ongoing medical treatment, instructing hospital authorities to provide the best possible care without any shortcomings.
The Executive Director also spoke directly with Pravalika and her family members, providing reassurance and emotional encouragement during the hospital visit. He affirmed that the transport management stands firmly behind her and will extend all necessary assistance throughout her recovery period.
CH Venkanna highlighted that the corporation would expedite legal proceedings to ensure strict action against the accused passenger under relevant legal provisions. Emphasising that employee safety remains an uncompromised top priority, he warned that physical attacks on transport staff executing public duties will not be tolerated, adding that perpetrators will face stringent legal consequences.
He reiterated that protecting staff members who work tirelessly to serve the travelling public remains the primary responsibility of the corporation.
Meanwhile, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy are closely monitoring Pravalika’s recovery process.
Both leaders remain in constant contact with the medical team, regularly receiving health updates to guarantee that she receives optimal healthcare facilities.
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