The festivities at Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav continue to day 3

Hyderabad: The third day of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam witnessed a massive turnout as youth from across the city graced the mahotsav with utmost energy and curiosity to learn and preach the Northeastern states rich culture and diversity on Tuesday.

A highlight of the day was the Youth Engagement Zone, which captivated the students. Officers and cadets from ACO Secunderabad visited the Mahotsav along with their families and explored the lively pavilions displaying an array of handcrafted treasures and engaged in shopping for unique, artisanal items that reflect the rich traditions of the region.

The visual and auditory spectacle set the stage for the evening's highlights, where the Bel Canto Choir from Manipur and the Rocket Child Band from Arunachal Pradesh delivered mesmerising performances that have left the crowd spellbound with their soulful music, said the senior officer.