The One School, by The Narayana Group, Launches in Hyderabad, Redefining Education for the 21st Century

HYDERABAD, INDIA – November 23, 2025 – The Narayana Group, recognized as a pioneer in educational excellence and one of Asia's largest educational conglomerates, announced the highly anticipated launch of its bold new initiative: The One School. The One School is poised to be one of the most ambitious projects by the Narayana Group to redefine future-ready learning.

Dr. Sindhura Narayana went on to say "We live in a world that demands far more than just high marks; it demands adaptability and critical thinking.. The One School was conceived as a single, holistic ecosystem to meet this need. It is where we merge the highest global educational standards and students are not just academically brilliant, but truly future-ready and equipped to be responsible global citizens."

Through its very own ‘The One’ philosophy and aims to develop well-rounded, compassionate, and next-generation of leaders

This journey begins in Hyderabad, where The One School’s inaugural world-class campus in Kondapur is officially opening for the academic year 2026-27. This school will follow the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.

Admissions are now underway for its founding cohort of students at the Kondapur Campus, offering families the opportunity to join this pioneering institution. The One School is uniquely poised to transcend conventional schooling, delivering a comprehensive ecosystem, designed to cultivate resilient individuals who excel not just academically, but across all facets of growth and development.

Founded on the philosophy of 'Unlocking The One Within,' The One School moves beyond traditional learning and aims to foster complete development in a child. The curriculum is IB inspired but also a blend of the best practices from the curriculums from across the world.

The journey to 'Unlocking The One Within' begins now. Admissions for The One School’s highly anticipated founding cohort are officially open ( for the academic year 2026-27). Don't just follow the story—start yours here!