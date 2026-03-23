The pioneers from India

There are at least three proven riverfront projects in India that have enhanced the status of the respective cities, where they have been established. They include:

1. Sabarmati Riverfront Development, Gujarat:

The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project (SRFD) in Ahmedabad was completed in 2012. It transformed a polluted, seasonal river into a vibrant, 11.25 km long urban center. By reclaiming 204 hectares of land, it created public promenades, green parks, and commercial spaces while alleviating flood risks and rehabilitating local communities. It increased green cover and reduced pollution through improved wastewater management.

2. Namami Gange - UP:

Ganga riverfront development, driven by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (Namami Gange), focuses on upgrading ghats, enhancing public spaces, and reducing pollution through sewage treatment. Key projects in cities like Patna and Varanasi focus on sustainable development to ensure that the river remains clean and healthy in the long term.

3. Brahmaputra Riverfront Development, Assam

The six-km long Brahmaputra Riverfront Development urban transformation project in Guwahati has been established at a cost of Rs 300 crore. Led by Guwahati Smart City Limited, the objective is to reconnect Guwahati city and the Brahmaputra, and thereby boost local tourism and create a sustainable and resilient ecological zone.