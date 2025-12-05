The Premia Academy Celebrates Annual Day 2025 with “Udbhavini: Rise of the Lioness”

The Premia Academy marked its Annual Day 2025 with a vibrant celebration themed “Udbhavini: Rise of the Lioness.” Guest of Honour Captain Yashika Tyagi inspired students with her message on resilience and inner strength. Senior school performances honoured nine iconic women—from PV Sindhu to the Mangalyaan Squad—highlighting courage, discipline and vision.

Junior school showcased The Colours of Joy, symbolising core values through joyful performances. Founder Sindhuri Reddy and Principal Trupti Rao emphasized holistic development, confidence and character-building. The event celebrated students’ creativity, leadership, and unwavering spirit.