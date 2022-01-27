There are limitations in ROFR Act: KTR to tribals

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that there were some limitations in the Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) Act of the Central government in providing title deeds on the forest lands cultivated by the tribals.

A delegation of representatives of tribal communities met Rama Rao in Pragathi Bhavan. He said that the government was already making positive decisions on tribal issues and recalled that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had directed the government officials to take a positive decision in the matter of forest lands especially with regard to tribal farmers.

Rao said that as the tribals say 'Mava Raj', TRS had taken inspiration from this slogan, promised making tribal hamlets as Gram Panchayats and fulfilled that promise. The government will take special measures to provide the necessary medical education facilities to the tribals, he said. He also requested the higher officials to arrange a special meeting with the officials of the Department of Education and Health, for solving the issues of the tribals.

The fruits of development were reaching the tribals after the TRS government took charge in the State. Government whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLA Atram Sakku, several TRS MPs, senior leaders and representatives of tribal communities were also present.