This is KCR’s last budget; has made undoable promises: BJP

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that this was going to be the last budget of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao; hence he was trying to deceive people by giving 'unimplementable assurances'.

Addressing a press conference at BJP office here, he lashed out at KCR for suspending three party MLAs till end of the session. Bandi alleged that the State was witnessing 'Kalvakuntla's constitution'.

"The TRS chief is afraid of RRR (Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender), which is yet to be released. He is afraid of trailer itself; if the film comes out, he would face a heart-attack," said Sanjay, stating that none knows why the BJP MLAs were suspended.

"The BJP MLAs wanted the Governor's Address as per the Constitution. The suspension was a pre-planned attempt of the CM, Bandi alleged. He challenged KCR to revoke the suspension if he was honest and if he could face the Opposition questions.

The BJP leader alleged that the government 'lied' in the House. He said the CM was planning to go for early elections and hence giving many assurances. He claimed that "KCR only increased pages in the budget copy and lied".

Bandi asked the CM to know history when people dethroned governments which behaved like him. Replying to a question, he said the 12 members in the Rajya Sabha were suspended because they were protesting in the House continuously for seven days. "The Supreme Court reprimanded the Maharashtra government for suspending 12 MLAs for a year". He said that the party would fight it in court and also urge the Governor to intervene.