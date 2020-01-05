This is the third Million March in the 429 years of Hyderabad's history

Hyderabad: It is probably for the third time in the 429 years of Hyderabad's history that one witnessed a conglomeration of people come onto the streets. The first instance was when thousands came onto the streets to pay their last respects to the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan on February 24, 1967.

The next time was the 'Million March' called by pro-Telangana groups in 2011 and on Saturday, dubbed as 'Million March' organised by an umbrella group of Muslim and civil society organisations, witnessed a sea of people thronging Dharna Chowk to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC.

While the first and the last gathering was peaceful, the Million March in 2011 turned violent as agitators broke through police barricades to reach Tank Bund. Mohammed Safiullah of Deccan Heritage Trust said, "In 1967 and on Saturday what one witnessed was the largest gathering of people in the 429-year history of Hyderabad."

Thousands took part in the march in spite of Hyderabad police granting permission for only 1,000 persons. Such was the response that the police were forced to open the gates of the adjacent NTR stadium. Madhu VK, a retired railway officer said, "I did not expect that so many people would come out in protest on a Saturday. This uprising should be taken note of. I have never seen such a mass rising in Hyderabad. I was also witness to the times of emergency in 1975."



Rihana, a student pursuing mass communication, said, "I am proud of Hyderabad. It goes to show that the people are not sitting ducks." Women and the elderly joined the protest with placards such as "India's only religion is secularism", "Withdraw CAA immediately" "I am an Indian not by chance but by choice" and "Respect our existence or expect our resistance".

JAC convener Mushtaq Malik, who had led the Muslim JAC during Telangana movement, was overwhelmed by the response from across different districts of the State and the way the programme continued without any trouble. "Our volunteers extended complete cooperation with the police, who felt at ease during the entire protest. I believe that Telangana police remains the most liberal and does not fall prey to political elements," he noted.