Thota Vaikuntam to receive Yudhvir Foundation Award
Highlights
Hyderabad: The 32nd Yudhvir Foundation Memorial Award would be presented to Thota Vaikuntam for his outstanding contribution to art and for placing the Telangana region on the world map through his remarkable work.
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma would present the award at 4:30 pm at KLN Prasad Auditorium at FTCCI, Red Hills on April 30. The award comprises a citation and a cash prize of Rs one lakh.
