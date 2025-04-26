  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Thota Vaikuntam to receive Yudhvir Foundation Award

Thota Vaikuntam to receive Yudhvir Foundation Award
x
Highlights

The 32nd Yudhvir Foundation Memorial Award would be presented to Thota Vaikuntam for his outstanding contribution to art and for placing the Telangana region on the world map through his remarkable work.

Hyderabad: The 32nd Yudhvir Foundation Memorial Award would be presented to Thota Vaikuntam for his outstanding contribution to art and for placing the Telangana region on the world map through his remarkable work.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma would present the award at 4:30 pm at KLN Prasad Auditorium at FTCCI, Red Hills on April 30. The award comprises a citation and a cash prize of Rs one lakh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick