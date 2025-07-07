Thousands of Muslims mark Ashura with solemnity, remorse

Hyderabad: Hyderabad observed ‘Youm-e-Ashura’, the 10th day of the Islamic month Moharram with due solemnity, somberness and mourning in remembrance of the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Imam Hussain, his family and companions in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Amid tight security, thousands of Shia Muslims took part in the historic ‘Bibi-ka-Alam’ procession in Old City on Sunday.

Hyderabad Deccan is one of the prominent cities in India where there is a long tradition of Moharram mourning. ‘Bibi-ka-Alam’ attracts attention as the most visible Alam (replica) of the Deccan’s tradition, there are numerous other places or Ashoorkhanas where alams are installed and people in thousands throng them.

It was all black and blood as a mood of Shia Muslims mourning and passing through the lanes in the Old City, where the Bibi-ka-Alam, the traditional mourning procession was taken from Bibi-ka-Alawa in Dabeerpura to Masjid-e-Ilahi in Chaderghat near Musi on an elephant ‘Lakshmi’ which was brought from Karnataka.

En route the procession, amid cries of ‘Ya Hussain’ and recitation of Marsiyas (elegies) and Nuoha-khwani (poems expressing sorrow), the barefoot self-flagellating with chains and swords in remembrance of the Martyrs. Water and juices made-up of milk and jaggery were distributed from the water sabeels set up at various places in the Old City, which has the second highest population of Shia Muslims in the country after Lucknow.

Bibi-ka-Alawa houses the Alam, believed to contain a piece of wooden plank on which Prophet Mohammed’s daughter Bibi Fatima Zehra, was given the final ablution, was carried on caparisoned elephant.

Historically, the ‘Alam’ was brought from Karbala to Hyderabad during the reign of Qutub Shahi dynasty. The Alam was preserved in the calligraphy with Arabic lettering of Allah, Prophet Mohammed and Hazrath Imam Ali.

It was later covered with an alloy of metals and gold. Six green pouches in the shape of earrings containing precious gems were secured on both sides of the Alam, which is kept under the strict vigil of the police security.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that Moharram symbolises sacrifice and tolerance. In a message to mark the Youm-e-Ashura, the Chief Minister said that Moharram serves as a bridge for unity and harmony among people, regardless of their caste and religion.

Starting from Bibi-ka-Alawa in Dabeerpura the procession passed through Yakutpura, it stopped at the Ashoorkhana ‘Khadam-e-Rasool’ where the footprints of Prophet Mohammed are displayed.

The next stop was at Peeli gate in Purani Haveli, where one of the members of the Nizam’s family offered ‘Dhatti’ to the Alam and it concluded at Chaderghat. The Nizam IX, Nawab Mir Mohammed Azmet Ali Khan offered traditional ‘Dhatti’ and ‘Nazrana’ to Bibi-ka-Alam.

The Hyderabad City police commissioner CV Anand along with the other police officers offered Datti to the Alam near Charminar and remained with the procession, till it passed from the historic Charminar. Over 3,000 police personnel along with the RAF were deployed along the Alam’s route to keep vigil of the precious gems mounted on the elephant along with Alam. A medical emergency was also deployed during the mourning procession.