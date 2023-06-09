Three batches of Haj pilgrims depart from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Saleem flagged-off the 2nd, 3rd and 4th batches of Haj pilgrims of Telangana along with Haj Committee Members.

The pilgrims boarded the buses amid chanting of the special prayer called Talbiyah. Emotional scenes were witnessed at the Haj House as scores of relatives, friends and well-wishers bid adieu to the pilgrims. On this occasion, he described the pilgrims as guests of Allah and serving them was an honor for him. B Shafiullah, EO, said that the TS Haj Committee also makes arrangements for departure of Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka State.

In these three flights, a total 450 pilgrims from Karnataka and Telangana State departed to Mecca. The Air Condition buses from RTC were sent from Haj House Nampally to the Haj terminal of RGIA in Shamshabad under police escort.

Syed Gulam Ahmed Hussain (Karimnagar), Syed IrfanulHaq (Karimnagar), Syed Nizamuddin (Narsingi), Irfan Shareef AEO, TS Haj Committee and others were also present on this occasion.