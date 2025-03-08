Three Cheers...! Women break the glass ceiling with unique innovations in TG

Hyderabad: Breaking all stereotypes, women are taking the lead in several fields including agriculture, healthcare and many more through their innovative innovations. We list a few entrepreneurs who are trying to better people’s lives by their innovations.

Macha Rajitha, a resident of Medak and a teacher turned innovator, has invented a multi-purpose walking device for disabled persons. Similarly, Grahya Yalavarthy, a young entrepreneur, has invented a smart wearable device that is capable of monitoring workers in remote and hazardous work places. Vishwaja Reddy has invented an environment-friendly sanitary vending machine and an incinerator. These innovations were selected, scouted and supported by the Telangana State Innovation Cell.

Rajitha, a physics teacher, at Government High School, Ramayapally, Medak, who has developed a multi-purpose walking device for the disabled, said, “In my school and surroundings, I have seen several disabled people struggling to walk, so I have planned to develop this device. This walking stick has a unique seating aid with three foldable sticks, enabling handicapped individuals to comfortably sit and work while moving and it is light to carry. It can handle the weight of a person weighing up to 150 kg.” Through this device, she received the Rural Innovator Award from TSIC and also an award at the Telangana Assistive Technology Exhibition organised by TSIC and T-HUB.

Grahya Yalavarthy, founder of Inviu Systems, who invented a smart wearable device (Suraksha), said, “From a very young age, I had been interested in building projects that would help mankind in various ways. In my second year of college I had worked on a problem statement of underground mine communications, under while I along with my friends and mentors have visited coal mines (Singareni) and understood the layouts and difficulties of establishing a wireless communication in such remote work places. So we thought to come with a smart wearable that is capable of individual safety monitoring of workers in remote and hazardous work places. At our startup Inviu Systems, we design and develop such smart wearables for both industrial and medical applications. For the current version of wearable, we have received funding and currently are testing our recent version of the device. My main aim is to develop products that solve real-world issues and help make our world a safer place.”

Vishwaja Reddy, a software engineer, has invented an incinerator and a sanitary vending machine. The co-founder of Hicode Healthcare and Hygiene Partner, said, “Periods are a natural and biological process, and every girl goes through this process but as always, we cannot carry sanitary napkins everywhere, so I thought to develop a vending machine. I collaborated with a manufacturing company and developed manual and automatic machines. We also came up with incinerators, which help in disposing of sanitary napkins. We have installed them at JNTU and at several government schools.”