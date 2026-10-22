Three event organisers held over student’s death

Hyderabad: The Adibatla police arrested three persons associated with Saket Event Management Company in connection with the death of a student and injuries to 25 others after a lighting pole collapsed during a Dandiya event at MVSR Engineering College on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The deceased, Soni Narayana Das, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. The other injured students are receiving medical care.

Shamshabad Zone DCP Rajesh, addressing the media at his office in Shamshabad, said the investigation had revealed serious lapses in the installation of the lighting structure. Police found that the heavy pole had been erected without adequate support or a firm foundation.

Investigators seized mobile phones, event management agreement documents, screenshots of financial transactions, a 19-metre-long truss structure and an allegedly unauthorised DJ sound system.

Police have also registered a case against the MVSR College management for allegedly failing to ensure student safety and allowing the event without proper permissions and supervision.

Officials warned that negligence compromising student safety would not be tolerated and said the investigation was continuing.