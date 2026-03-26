Three held for selling adulterated ginger and garlic paste

The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Jubilee Hills zone team, Hyderabad, along with team Food Adulteration Team officials conducted a surprise inspection at godown and arrested three brothers involved in manufacturing and selling of adulterated ginger and garlic paste. Police seized 70 quintals of adulterated ginger garlic paste.

Police raided ‘Deccan Traders’ located at MM Pahadi, Rajender Nagar. During the inspection, police arrested Sohail Charaniya (38), Raheem Charaniya (36) and Amit Charaniya (35) all residents of Silver Jubilee Society, Secunderabad.

During the inspection, the team found that the accused were allegedly engaged in the production and selling of adulterated ginger and garlic paste in plastic containers under highly unhygienic conditions by mixing the chemicals like santic acid, acetic acid, synthetic food colour and garlic peeled husk.

Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, DCP Task Force said that the prepared paste was stored in open plastic tubs, exposed to dust, flies and other contaminants, rendering the product unsafe and unfit for human consumption.