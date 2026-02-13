Three-member auto theft gang nabbed in Afzalgunj

Hyderabad: The Afzalgunj police have apprehended a three-member gang involved in stealing valuables from passengers inside an auto rickshaw. The arrested individuals have been identified as Syed Ghayaz Hashmi, an auto driver, Syed Abdul Hassan, also known as Kala Jamun, who works in paintwork, and Md Waseem, another auto driver. The police seized the vehicle used for the offence, though the primary accused, Zubair Lala, remains absconding.

According to the authorities, the arrests followed a complaint filed on Wednesday by P Dayanand, a retired employee. The victim stated that while he was waiting for an RTC bus at the 2J bus stop in Afzalgunj, he boarded an auto rickshaw. He noticed three men already seated in the rear. After he sat at the corner, the men deliberately disturbed him under the pretext of asking him to sit properly. A short distance later, near the Dental College, the driver stopped the vehicle claiming a mechanical problem. P Dayanand alighted, but after walking a short distance, he realised that Rs 1500 had been stolen from his pocket.

The Afzalgunj police registered a case and initiated an immediate investigation. The crime team scrutinised CCTV footage and conducted local enquiries, leading to the apprehension of the three suspects. G Chandra Mohan, DCP Golconda Zone, explained the gang’s operation, stating that they move in a passenger auto rickshaw with one person driving and three others seated behind to target single, middle-aged, or elderly persons.

Once a victim boards, the group creates an uneasy environment to distract them while committing the theft. After succeeding, they abandon the victim on the road using the excuse of a vehicle breakdown. The police are currently working to track down the final member of the gang and recover more stolen items.