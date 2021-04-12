Thunderstorm warning to parts of Telangana till April 14

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Hyderabad has issued thunderstorm warning for several districts including Hyderabad in the state from April 11 to 14. The weathermen said that the drop in temperature is due to the pre-monsoon activities.

Districts like Hyderabad, Rangareddy Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy will witness light to moderate rains for the next four days. Some parts of the state may also witness hailstorms.

IMD director Dr K Nagaratna, a cyclonic circulation persists over Chhattisgarh and neighbouring States. A north-south trough is also running from north interior Karnataka to interior Tamil Nadu following which a few districts of Telangana may receive heavy rainfall for a few days.

Earlier, on April 8, the Telangana State Development Planning Society had recorded light rains of up to 2.2 mm in Sangareddy.

Due to the pre-monsoon rainfall, temperature in the state slumped to below the normal temperature. On Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded in Hyderabad on Sunday was 34.8 degree Celsius, which is at least 3 degree Celsius less than the normal temperature. Not only in Hyderabad, other districts in the State such as Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad have also seen a dip in the mercury levels in the last two days.