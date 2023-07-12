Time to fight unitedly against BRS to bring BJP to power Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday stressed for unity-in-leadership to mount a united fight against the BRS as the agenda to free the State from pink party rule.



Addressing party State leaders, MPs, MLAs, former MPs and district presidents here, he said the BRS has failed on all fronts in delivering on its electoral promises. “The State is riddled with unbridled corruption in every wing of governance; BJP is the only party which can usher in a corruption-free and dynastic-free rule and deliver democratic governance in Telangana”.

For this, Reddy said, the party rank and file should work unitedly to bring it to power. As part of the same, he called for launching agitations and protests in a big way over people’s issues. “Also, to go to people and expose the corrupt rule of BRS and explain the development and welfare initiatives of the nine-year governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. besides the Centre’s support to the development of Telangana”.

The Union minister also stressed for countering the BRS-Congress conspiracy of project a secret BRS-BJP understanding.

Party State in-charge Aravind Menon, national vice-president DK Aruna, national executive members and senior leaders exchanged the party’s road map.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Kishan Reddy extended birthday wishes to Karimangar MP and former State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on his birthday, calling him a ‘dear friend’. Bandi did not attend the Tuesday meeting as he left for Varanasi on a pilgrimage.