  • Created On:  16 Dec 2025 9:28 AM IST
Tiny tots shine at Maple Bear Canadian pre-school annual day fete
Hyderabad: Maple Bear Canadian Pre-School, Bachupally, celebrated its 4th Annual Day with great enthusiasm and grandeur. The event was graced by several dignitaries, including former corporator Kasani Sudhakar and Bandari Educational Society Chairman Bandari Srinivas, along with other prominent local leaders.

Students enthralled the audience with colourful dance performances set to a variety of songs, showcasing their talent and confidence. Parents lauded the school’s efforts and appreciated the children for their marvellous performances.

The celebrations concluded on a joyful note, leaving lasting memories for students, parents and guests alik.

