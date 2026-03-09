‘To give is to gain’: Women’s Day observed in Old City

Hyderabad: International Women’s Day was observed in the Old City on Sunday. Shaheen Women Resource and Welfare Association organised the awareness among girls. The theme of the programme was ‘To Give is to Gain’ highlighting the power of compassion, mutual support, and collective growth.

On Sunday, the city-based women NGO Shaheen organised a programme, bringing together community members, activists, and stakeholders to celebrate women’s strength, solidarity, and contributions to society. V Jyothsna (CDPO), Lubna Sarwath (Social Activist), and other dignitaries were present.

On the occasion, they addressed the gathering and spoke about the importance of women’s empowerment, community engagement, and the value of contributing to the welfare of others, highlighting to give respect and to create visibility for women in the society. According to Jameela Nishat, Founder and Director of Shaheen, International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women’s achievements or rally for women’s equality. During the programme, the organisation has empowered young women and girls through different activities. Shaheen is focused on creating awareness and building knowledge among women and girls. The programme concluded with a renewed commitment to continue working towards gender equality, dignity, and opportunities for women and girls.

Shaheen Women’s Resource and Welfare Association is a grassroots, women-led organisation based in Hyderabad, committed to advancing gender justice, communal harmony, and social equality.

Rooted in the Old City, Shaheen works towards empowering women and girls through education, leadership development, livelihood initiatives, and advocacy against violence and discrimination. Through community engagement and collective action, Shaheen strives to build a just, inclusive, and peaceful society where dignity and rights are upheld for all.