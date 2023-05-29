Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 29-05-2023

1. Hyderabad : At the time when this column is being written, almost 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the opening ceremony of the gorgeous New Parliament Building citing the Constitution of India! Other 25 parties including the BJP have decided to join the event. Read More

2. Toronto/Hyderabad : The World Telugu Information Technology Conference (WTITC) Sky Soarer has made its grand entrance into Canada, further enhancing the excitement surrounding this global IT event. Following its successful launch in Washington DC by Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, the Sky Soarer's arrival in Canada marks another significant milestone on its international journey.

3. Hyderabad : The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Sunday, visited the Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi Tombs.

4. Hyderabad : Though vehicles have been restricted around the 100-ft radius of the iconic Charminar as a part of Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP), social media content creators have been flouting rules and entering the restricted zone with their vehicles to make videos for posting them on their social media handles and gain publicity.

5. Hyderabad : As a part of World Environment Day Celebrations-2023, a workshop on innovative and cost-effective solid waste management practices and plastic waste management (Amendment) Rules, 2016 was inaugurated by MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Sunday.




