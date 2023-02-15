Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

Check out Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here









1. Hyderabad: It is said that earthquakes are one of the most devastating natural disasters that have the potential to cause widespread destruction and bring immense suffering to communities, which cannot be predicted and prevented at the same time. But meet Hyderabad-based researcher Siva Sitaram 36-year-old who developed an EQ Prediction model that can predict earthquakes two weeks in advance.













2. Hyderabad: Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), on Tuesday, during a virtual review meeting on NEP-2020 implementation in the Central universities, announced that it will very soon be launching the UTSAH- Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education Portal. Around 45 vice-chancellors of 45 Central universities attended the meeting.













3.Hyderabad: The 45-day extravaganza event popularly known as 'Numaish' comes to an end. February 15 is the last day for the All- India Industrial Exhibition. The year 2023 was fruitful for the Hyderabadis as they witnessed Numaish without any interruption. As it ends, Hyderabadis and visitors from various districts, States, may miss the Hyderabad dialect which are used by salesmen at the exhibition













4.Hyderabad: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad on Tuesday.













5.Hyderabad: Though the world is drastically developing when it comes to the use of technology and India having a national average of 24.16 percent of internet facilities, Telangana stands last in the use of internet among the Southern states. Of 30,023 government schools in Telangana, only 2,772 schools (9.23 percent) in the State have internet facilities.




