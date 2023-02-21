Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

Check out Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here





1.Hyderabad: Minister for Health and Family Welfare T Harish Rao has directed the officials concerned to study the Tamil Nadu model, which has significantly helped in reducing the road fatalities. Read More



2.Hyderabad: Upset with the State government not taking up the funeral of Cantonment MLA T Sayanna with state honours, the followers of the BRS MLA stopped the last rites for almost two hours raising slogans against the government at the East Marredpally crematorium on Monday. Read More









3.Hyderabad: A two-day National Students' Film Festival organised by the Rashtriya Kalamanch is to held on March 18 and 19 in Mumbai. A poster of the festival was released here on Monday by the Akhila Bharata Pramuk of the Manch Niranjan on the Osmania University campus. Read More









4.Hyderabad: State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan had a narrow escape on Monday when she suffered a fall. Read More

5.Hyderabad: The division bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji will adjudicate the suo motu writ petition pertaining to the 'lock-up' death of Md. Qadeer, a daily wage worker, in Medak police station while in custody for an alleged chain snatching on January 27, 2023. The court on Monday took up the petition based on media reports Read More



