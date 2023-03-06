Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: To celebrate women's power and achievements and honour their contribution to society, the Municipal administration department will be holding week-long celebrations in all the towns from March 8. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The month of March had a dazzling beginning in the night sky as the two brightest planets in the solar system Jupiter and Venus appeared as if they were right next to each other. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory in connection with the SHE Teams 5K and 2.5 K run being organised at Necklace Road by the city police on Monday from 5 am to 8 am. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) will be acting tough on outstation registered vehicles, especially cabs plying on city roads. The checking of other state vehicles like Karnataka and Maharashtra plying illegally as cabs with app-based aggregators in the city has been intensified. Read More

5. Hyderabad: CEO Clubs of India which has industrialists and Chief Executive Officers of several prominent companies as its members, conferred the prestigious Social (Impact) CEO of the Year award to the Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy at its 'Go Beyond -2023 Retreat', at Bengaluru on Sunday. Read More



