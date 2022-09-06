Toll tax in Secunderabad Cantonment goes

Hyderabad: Vehicles carrying goods need not pay vehicle entry charges/toll tax at checkpoints in the Secunderabad Cantonment limits, as orders have been issued by Ministry of Defence (MoD). This was announced by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) at the board meeting on Monday. It also expressed concern that abolition of toll tax will be a death blow to the financial conditions of the board.

B Ajith Reddy, SCB CEO, said it has been observed that vehicle entry fee was being collected by the board, but the Central government has directed the Cantonments to discontinued taking fee. This initiative has been taken to ensure smooth movement of goods and traffic. Collection of fee impedes efforts towards the ease of living and ease of doing business. It has, therefore, been decided that collection of vehicle entry fee by the Cantonment Boards be stopped forthwith. This will be implemented very soon in SCB."

Ramakrishna, a nominated ward member of SCB, said the implementation of the Central directive will badly affect the financial condition of SCB. He recalled that there are 62 cantonments across the country; many of them have abolished toll tax. The SCB administration cannot abolish taxes as they are prime sources of its income. But it will be better if the Central government considers this. In spite of abolishing the fee it will be better if they bring some changes.