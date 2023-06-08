Live
Tollywood actor Sharwanand meets KCR, invites to wedding reception
Hyderabad: Popular film actor Sharwanand, who got married recently, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan and took CM KCR's blessings today ( Thursday).
Sharwanand invited CM KCR to attend his wedding reception in Hyderabad tomorrow ( Friday) evening. On this occasion, CM KCR congratulated newly married Sharwanand.
