Tollywood actor Sharwanand meets KCR, invites to wedding reception

Hyderabad: Popular film actor Sharwanand, who got married recently, paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan and took CM KCR's blessings today ( Thursday).

Sharwanand invited CM KCR to attend his wedding reception in Hyderabad tomorrow ( Friday) evening. On this occasion, CM KCR congratulated newly married Sharwanand.

