Tollywood Actor Venkatesh’s Emotional Farewell to His Pet Dog | Heartfelt Twitter Tribute
Tollywood star Venkatesh shares a touching message on Twitter after losing his beloved pet dog. Read about his 12 years of love and memories with his furry friend.
Tollywood actor Venkatesh shared a sad message on Twitter. His pet dog died after being with him for 12 years. He said the dog gave him a lot of love and many happy memories. Venkatesh called his dog his sunshine.
He said saying goodbye was very hard. Now, he feels a big emptiness and will miss his dog forever. This message shows how much he loved his pet and how special their bond was.
